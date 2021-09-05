Malaysia

Muhyiddin given top post

Former Malaysian premier Muhyiddin Yassin will chair the National Recovery Council with the rank of a minister, reflecting his influence in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government. Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional coalition supplies nearly half the MPs in the 114-strong government bench, a slim majority in Parliament.

September 05, 2021
