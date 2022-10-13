Muhyiddin forced Malaysian PM to call for snap polls, says Umno chief

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's main coalitions Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN) continue to trade blame over the timing of the upcoming general election, as they face possible voter backlash for putting their political interests ahead of flood concerns.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said PN leader Muhyiddin Yassin forced caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's hand in calling for snap polls by writing to the Malaysian King to state that PN ministers were against the election being held during the monsoon season, thereby demonstrating disharmony in the government.

Twelve ministers from PN wrote to the King on Oct 3 to ask for the election to be delayed.

On Tuesday, Datuk Seri Ismail said he was forced to dissolve Parliament because the actions of the ministers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia - who are members of PN - caused disharmony in his administration. He also pointed out Tan Sri Muhyiddin's repeated criticism of his administration.

Zahid said on Wednesday that the move by the 12 ministers to write to the King means that they have turned their backs on Mr Ismail and done away with government solidarity, and this has led to the King's unhappiness with the political developments.

"This act is clearly a malicious attempt by Barisan Nasional's (BN) opponents to undermine the PM," said Zahid, who faces 47 charges of graft involving a charity foundation he set up.

"Surely the PM could have fired all 12 ministers, but this would have caused an even worse and bigger crisis, including humiliation. This would also involve a vote of no-confidence as well.

"Thus, the best way to deal with these undisciplined Cabinet members is for the PM to ask for His Majesty's consent to dissolve Parliament.

"In less than five years, the political instability led to three prime ministers. This tragedy must not be repeated. If BN gets a bigger mandate, this would not happen."

In response, Pahang Bersatu chief Saifuddin Abdullah said PN should not be blamed, and that the purpose of the letter was to voice people's concerns.

"During this time, the people want the government to focus fully on economic recovery measures, control the increase in the price of goods, and provide job opportunities," he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Perikatan Nasional will continue to prioritise the interests of the people, especially in this challenging period."

Datuk Seri Saifuddin, who was the foreign minister before Parliament was dissolved, said Malaysians know the real reason why Mr Ismail wants the election to be held soon.

"It is none other than the pressure and insistence from the Umno president."

