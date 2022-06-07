Muhyiddin denies claiming majority support from MPs to lead Malaysia again

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied allegations that he is making an attempt to return as premier.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said he had met leaders from various political parties other than those within the Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance, in order to find common ground ahead of the next general election.

BN, which is led by Malaysia's largest party Umno, heads the current government with the support of PN and other parties.

"I want to stress here that I have never told anyone that I have majority support from MPs. That allegation is untrue.

"What was discussed in the series of meetings with leaders is to find an understanding to take on GE15," said Tan Sri Muhyiddin in a statement on Sunday, referring to Malaysia's 15th general election.

Mr Muhyiddin, who is president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, said the meetings came about after several party leaders approached him after the Johor state election, which was resoundingly won by Umno.

"Many are of the opinion that the best way to take on GE15 is to work out a one-on-one formula to face BN," he said, adding: "BN's victory in the Melaka and Johor state elections was merely because votes were split between other parties. BN would not have garnered majority support, and in fact, support for the coalition did not increase."

Mr Muhyiddin said he took the initiative to reach out to political leaders other than those in BN in order to exchange opinions regarding the one-on-one formula.

"I took the initiative after the Bersatu political bureau and supreme council agreed to it. I did not act alone," he added.

In the Johor polls in March, BN led the popular vote with 599,753 votes, followed by PN (334,457) and opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (284,969).

Similarly in the Melaka state election last November, BN led the popular vote with 599,753 votes, followed by PN (334,457) and PH (284,969).

The former prime minister said the proposed one-on-one formula took the form of either cooperation or an electoral pact that does not involve forming new political coalitions.

Mr Muhyiddin said the proposed electoral pact would have a common agenda - to ensure that BN does not return to power.

"I believe the majority of people reject kleptocracy and efforts must be made to stop BN from returning to power in this country," said Mr Muhyiddin, referring to the numerous corruption cases facing several Umno leaders including former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Parti Warisan Sabah president Shafie Apdal - a key ally when Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu was still part of the PH government - had claimed at a rally on May 29 that Mr Muhyiddin said he could form a government with the backing of 119 MPs.

Datuk Seri Shafie also claimed that he discussed the matter with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who he said was agreeable to supporting Mr Muhyiddin. "I told him (Muhyiddin), if you have the numbers, go ahead, I won't follow you," Mr Shafie had said.

In response to Mr Muhyiddin's statement on Sunday, Najib dared him to prove that he had the requisite support to be the prime minister again. "You might not get 119 now, but try to push the button," said Najib. "After the 15th general election, you might have 222," he said, referring to the total number of seats in Parliament.

