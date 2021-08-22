Muhyiddin defends track record, hopes to return to power in future

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has defended his track record during the shortest premiership stint in the country's history, and has said that he is hopeful of a return to power in the future.

In a farewell message to civil servants on Monday, the day of his resignation, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said his 18-month administration had done what it could to manage the Covid-19 crisis while trying to balance it with the economic impact that lockdowns bring.

"What goes up now, maybe must come down. But what goes down now, God willing, I will come back," he said during a dawn address, hours before his resignation.

The recording of his address was posted on Friday evening on his Facebook page, hours after Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was announced as his successor by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

Mr Muhyiddin, 74, had spent five days after his resignation as the caretaker prime minister. Mr Ismail, 61, was sworn in yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin was forced to resign after he lost the parliamentary majority.

He said it was "not correct" to say he did not do anything to manage the coronavirus crisis, while also pointing out that he had never seen Malaysians in such dire straits as they were in the past year following a series of lockdowns.

Malaysia has recorded more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and over 13,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

"So it is just about one year that we struggled, and in the one year, we also achieved. There are records of sorts. I need to thump my chest a little on this because nobody else wants to praise me and I did not ask them to praise me," Mr Muhyiddin said, referring to the country's high vaccination rates.

To date, more than half of Malaysia's adult population has been fully vaccinated.

He said the Cabinet he had formed had to focus on Covid-19. Malaysia entered its first lockdown on March 18 last year, just about two weeks into Mr Muhyiddin's premiership. The country has remained under some form of economic and social restrictions for the rest of his tenure.

ACHIEVEMENT So it is just about one year that we struggled, and in the one year, we also achieved. There are records of sorts. I need to thump my chest a little on this because nobody else wants to praise me and I did not ask them to praise me. TAN SRI MUHYIDDIN YASSIN, Malaysia's former prime minister, on the country's high vaccination rates.

Mr Muhyiddin imposed a second lockdown in January this year and also pushed for a state of emergency, which lasted seven months and expired on Aug 1. He has spent his last days in office announcing a gradual reopening of limited business sectors, after the country fully inoculated more than half of its adult population.

He said he and his colleagues in government backed Mr Ismail to be his successor to ensure continuity of his government's Covid-19 exit plan.

Ram Anand