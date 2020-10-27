Muhyiddin can resort to agreements with rival parties to bolster support

Now that the King has rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's plan to impose emergency rule in Malaysia, the Premier might have to reach for support from across the aisle to ensure that his administration's budget does not fail on the floor of Parliament.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has a slim majority in the Lower House, and may need confidence and supply agreements with its political rivals to bolster its chances.

"Muhyiddin would have to rely heavily on the King's call for unity and cessation of 'politicking' in his increasingly arduous effort to persuade both the opposition as well as his ruling component parties to enter into such agreements," said Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Dr Oh said Mr Muhyiddin squandered his political capital in trying to push through an emergency law, which was met with almost broad criticism from both sides of the political divide as well as civil society.

"It remains to be seen to what extent his political rivals would be convinced that this is indeed the most viable political way forward," he added.

Mr Muhyiddin's proposal for emergency measures, which was rejected by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Sunday, would have allowed him to approve government expenditure for next year without undergoing parliamentary scrutiny. It would also have avoided the need to hold an election during the coronavirus pandemic in the event he failed to prove his majority in the Lower House.

Instead, his failed plan sparked calls for him to vacate his office. Umno, the biggest party in Mr Muhyiddin's ruling pact, and the Barisan Nasional coalition admitted they had discussed asking the Prime Minister to resign during a series of meetings yesterday. One of Umno's leaders, Datuk Puad Zarkashi, had even openly called for Mr Muhyiddin to step down.

This was not helped by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claiming a fortnight ago, during an audience with the King, that he had the support of a parliamentary majority to form a new government.

Speculation was rife then that he was backed by Umno MPs.

However, in the early hours today, the Umno Supreme Council decided it would continue backing Mr Muhyiddin's PN administration.

While this affords the Prime Minister some breathing space, PN still controls only 113 MPs in the 222-strong Parliament.

Despite the challenges at hand, there have been indications from both sides of the political divide that a form of bipartisan consensus to pass the budget may be possible.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday called on the government to establish a special committee involving both the government and the opposition in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He also urged periodic bipartisan engagement to be established to tackle the crisis.

"The Prime Minister has to call leaders of all parties - government or opposition - to have a pre-Parliament consultation to ensure that Budget 2021 is passed for the welfare of the people," he said in a statement.

Democratic Action Party organising secretary Anthony Loke, a former federal Cabinet minister, similarly called for a "national consensus" to pass the upcoming national budget.

The opposition MP urged all parties not to "take advantage" of the King's rejection of Mr Muhyiddin's emergency plans, and instead unite to overcome Covid-19 infections in the country.

He also called on all parties to agree that a general election would not be held until 2023, when an election is actually due.

"It is time for political leaders to heed His Majesty's advice and reach a national consensus," Mr Loke said in a statement on Sunday.