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MSCI on Nov 24 denied it had informed the Indonesian government it did not intend to downgrade the country’s stock market.

JAKARTA – Global index provider MSCI on Nov 24 denied assuring the Indonesian government against a stock market downgrade, saying its proposal to strip South-east Asia’s largest economy of its emerging market status remains in effect.

The clarification follows a Bloomberg report on Nov 23 that MSCI chief executive Henry Fernandez had indicated a willingness to consider alternatives to the proposed downgrade during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto earlier in November.

“MSCI is aware of a media report alleging that MSCI has informed the government of Indonesia that MSCI does not intend to reclassify Indonesia in the MSCI Indexes to a Standalone Market. That assertion is incorrect,” the index provider said in a statement.

“There has been no change to MSCI’s consultation process or the proposal announced on Oct 15, which remains in effect.”

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reported that Prabowo and Fernandez had spoken for more than an hour in a conference call on Nov 10 that was arranged by billionaire American investor Ray Dalio, who has served as an informal adviser to the Indonesian government.

Dalio and Rosan Roeslani, chief executive of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, reportedly participated in the call.

Fernandez reportedly indicated that the downgrade could be avoided and that MSCI would continue to guide Indonesian authorities on the reforms needed, while Prabowo committed to stepping up enforcement.

MSCI did not confirm whether the meeting had taken place, saying it routinely engages investors, government officials and regulators as part of its consultations, but does not disclose the participants or details of such discussions.

“Importantly, these consultation meetings can also serve to identify changes, actions and evidence that are necessary to reverse the consultation proposal and avoid the undesirable outcome of a reclassification,” it said.

MSCI stressed that its decisions are made independently. The consultation period remains open until April 30, 2027, with a decision to be announced by June 30 that year.

The clarification comes amid mounting pressure on Indonesia’s financial markets, with its benchmark stock index having lost about 40% of its value since the start of 2026 and the rupiah trading near record lows.

On Oct 15, MSCI announced it was considering downgrading Indonesia directly from emerging market to standalone market status, bypassing the intermediate frontier market classification.

It cited concerns over opaque share ownership structures, suspected coordinated trading activity and insufficient evidence of effective regulatory enforcement.

A downgrade could trigger billions of dollars in capital outflows as investment funds tracking MSCI’s emerging market indexes rebalance their portfolios.

The Indonesian authorities have announced reforms to address MSCI’s concerns, including stricter shareholder disclosure requirements and plans to gradually raise the minimum proportion of a listed company’s shares available for public trading to 15%.

The proposed downgrade has also become politically sensitive in Indonesia, with Prabowo accusing MSCI in October of attempting to intimidate the country.

Former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi separately alleged that Singapore’s investment company Temasek and its sovereign wealth fund GIC had exerted pressure on MSCI, claims denied by both companies.