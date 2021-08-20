Malaysia

MPs support Umno V-P

A total of 114 MPs in Malaysia's 220-seat Parliament yesterday affirmed, in front of the King, their support for Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's next prime minister. The move comes ahead of a special Council of Rulers meeting today which will deliberate the matter.

