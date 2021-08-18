MPs pick their candidate today

Malaysia's 220 lawmakers will today submit to the palace their choice of candidate to be the country's next prime minister, in accordance with a 4pm deadline set by the King, Sultan Ab-dullah Ahmad Shah.

The ruler bears the task of appointing Malaysia's next leader who can command the confidence of Parliament after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation on Monday left behind no clear successor with a majority backing of MPs to form a government.

Late last night, sources said Umno's MPs fully backed outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, placing him on course to be the next premier with the support of 115 lawmakers.