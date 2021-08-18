Malaysian PM

MPs pick their candidate today

Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    4 min ago

Malaysia's 220 lawmakers will today submit to the palace their choice of candidate to be the country's next prime minister, in accordance with a 4pm deadline set by the King, Sultan Ab-dullah Ahmad Shah.

The ruler bears the task of appointing Malaysia's next leader who can command the confidence of Parliament after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation on Monday left behind no clear successor with a majority backing of MPs to form a government.

Late last night, sources said Umno's MPs fully backed outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, placing him on course to be the next premier with the support of 115 lawmakers.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2021, with the headline 'MPs pick their candidate today'. Subscribe
Topics: 