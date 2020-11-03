MP slams Najib's appointment as BN backbenchers chairman

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's veteran politician Lim Kit Siang yesterday urged Parliament not to recognise the recent appointment of former prime minister Najib Razak as chairman of the Barisan Nasional Backbenchers' Club (BNBBC), saying that any such recognition will plunge the legislative institution into "new shame and infamy".

Najib, 67, was convicted in July of corruption in the first of five trials he faces relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million (S$70 million).

Najib remains free and continues to be an MP pending his appeal against the verdict.

His party, Umno, leads the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Mr Lim's statement comes after media reports on Sunday that Najib's appointment will allow him to coordinate matters with BN backbenchers.

As chairman of the group, Najib will be able to decide the order of the BN debaters and to relay instructions to them on what topics they should raise during parliamentary debates.

Mr Lim, an opposition MP for the Democratic Action Party, said yesterday that Najib's appointment is doubly shocking and shameful as it is proof that public integrity and anti-corruption are furthest from the principles and vision of Umno, the Malaysian Chinese Association and the Malaysian Indian Congress - the three founding parties of BN.

"Najib's appointment as BNBBC chairman and Parliament's recognition of this appointment is completely antithetical to the task of 'making the people of Malaysia whole'," he added.