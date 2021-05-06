Malaysia

Movement curbs imposed

  • Published
    42 min ago

Major Malaysian cities are being placed under the movement control order (MCO). Movement curbs will be imposed on its capital Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru for 14 days from tomorrow. Six out of nine districts in Selangor, including state capital Shah Alam, are under a 12-day MCO from today.

