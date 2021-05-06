Major Malaysian cities are being placed under the movement control order (MCO). Movement curbs will be imposed on its capital Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru for 14 days from tomorrow. Six out of nine districts in Selangor, including state capital Shah Alam, are under a 12-day MCO from today.
Malaysia
Movement curbs imposed
- Published42 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2021, with the headline 'Movement curbs imposed'. Subscribe