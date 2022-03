Lava flowing down from the crater of Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, as seen from the village of Plunyon in Sleman, outside Yogyakarta, early yesterday. Merapi erupted multiple times overnight, unleashing a torrent of hot clouds, turning the sky a fiery red, and forcing over 250 people to flee their homes, the authorities said. The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of around 280,000 residents from surrounding areas.