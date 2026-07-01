Motorist hurt after car hits elephant calf in Malaysia and plunges into ravine

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The 31-year-old victim was trapped inside the car and extricated by the firemen.

MERSING, Johor – A motorist was injured after his car hit an elephant calf in Malaysia and plunged into a 5m-deep ravine.

Mersing fire station chief Mohd Alias Hussin said they received an emergency call at 2.28am on July 1.

He said nine firemen were dispatched to the scene and arrived at the location, 27km away from the station, at 3.03am.

“The victim was travelling towards... (the town of) Kluang, when he hit an elephant calf before his car plunged into the ravine,” Alias said in a statement.

He said the 31-year-old victim was trapped inside the car and extricated by the firemen.

He suffered leg injuries and was sent to Hospital Mersing for treatment, Alias added.

There was no information available on the elephant calf’s condition at the time of writing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK