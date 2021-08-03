Motion to debate Covid-19 Emergency Ordinances to be tabled in Sept: Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A motion to debate and annul Malaysia's Covid-19 Emergency Ordinances will be tabled in the upcoming Parliament meeting in September, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 3).

The Prime Minister cited a Royal Decree to debate the revocation of the ordinances and Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, where the debates and annulments of the Emergency Ordinances will be brought before Parliament during the 15-day meeting.

"In line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree and provisions under Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, a motion to debate and annul the Emergency Ordinances will be brought in the Parliament meeting scheduled this September.

"It is hoped that this motion which will be discussed in the Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday (Aug 4) will be able to solve ongoing polemics concerning the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances," he said.

The state of emergency officially ended on Sunday (Aug 1), although a nationwide lockdown remains in place.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah previously revealed that he had not consented to revoke the country's emergency ordinances, and criticised the government for announcing a revocation without following constitutional procedure.

Opposition MPs on Monday gathered at the capital's Merdeka Square and renewed calls for Mr Muhyiddin to resign, as well as protesting his government's decision to postpone the final day of a Parliamentary special sitting.

The Muhyiddin administration had postponed Monday's sitting, citing Covid-19 cases detected in the building. The postponement is seen by government critics as an attempt to scupper calls for the prime minister to resign.