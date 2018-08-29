Mother of late Malaysian minister seeks a share of his S$690mil assets - reports

KUALA LUMPUR - The mother of a late Malaysian Cabinet minister has filed papers in an Islamic court to get a share of his RM2.082 billion (S$690 million) estate that includes 20 properties in several countries, Malaysian media reported on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis, who held several Cabinet positions under three prime ministers, was also Malaysia's ambassador to the United States between 2009 and 2012.

He was also a member of the powerful supreme council of Umno, which was Malaysia's ruling party.

He died in a helicopter crash in April 2015, aged 63.

His mother, Madam Aminah Abdullah, 85, filed an application for a certificate for faraid, wealth distribution under Islamic law, at the Syariah court on March 2, The Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The application was brought up for case management before Kuala Lumpur Syariah High Court registrar Siti Zulaiha Mohamad Mansor on Wednesday.

The case is fixed for another case management on Sept 13, the report said.

Madam Aminah's counsel Kamar Ainiah was quoted by The Star as saying: "The assets include 20 properties in Malaysia, the United States of America and Mecca, Saudi Arabia and companies."

Malaysiakini news site said the assets comprise 22 landed properties - mostly in his home state of Pahang state and in the Klang Valley area that includes Kuala Lumpur, 21 bank accounts with a total sum of more than RM15 million, and shares in 15 companies.

In her affidavit, Madam Aminah said Mr Jamaluddin was survived by herself, his wife Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, his son and three daughters.

Mr Jamaluddin's father died in 2002.

The faraid application is meant to get the court to recognise that the former minister's mother is a rightful claimant to the assets, along with Mr Jamaluddin's widow and her four children, Malaysiakini news site said.

New Straits Times reported on its website that under Islamic law, a mother would get one-sixth of the estate's assets, the wife one-eighth, and the remainder shared among the children.

Madam Aminah was married to Mr Jamaluddin's father, who was formerly the Pahang police chief, before their divorce in 1954, Malaysiakini said.

Madam Aminah later raised Mr Jamaluddin before she re-married and had two more children.

Madam Aminah, who is wheelchair bound, came to the court with her son, Mohamed Najeb Ali, and her daughter.