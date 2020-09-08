More time needed for foreign worker housing, firms tell KL

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian employers say they need more time to fulfil new regulations to provide foreign workers with better accommodation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act took effect on Sept 1.

The Malaysian government in March announced that employers must provide accommodation for all their workers in all sectors under the Act.

The new rules require employers to provide every worker with a single bed measuring not less than 1.7 sq m. Each worker must be given a mattress that is at least 10cm thick, a pillow and a blanket.

Every worker must have access to a cupboard with a lock too.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Shamsuddin Bardan said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more time was needed to comply with the regulations.

"We need at least one year for the government to guide employers. They should not put pressure on us during this trying period," he said.

Mr Shamsuddin said specific regulations such as providing thick mattresses and cupboards of specific sizes "will take time".

Malaysia has 2.2 million registered foreign workers who are mostly blue-collar workers, and over two million more who work in the country illegally.

However, only some of the registered migrant workers are given housing by their employers, including in rented shop lots and temporary quarters on construction sites.

The rest are left to fend for themselves, with many sharing cramped rented quarters.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Soh Thian Lai has said the RM50,000 (S$16,450) fine for each offence was too drastic due to the weakened economy.

He said the government's plan would severely hamper the business revival initiatives of most industries.

The country yesterday reported 62 new cases to bring the total number of infections to 9,459 - its highest one-day tally in three months.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 stood at 128.

The Malaysian economy in the second quarter shrunk by the most since the 1998 Asian economic crisis.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK