More than one million affected as Selangor shuts treatment plants again due to pollution

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Water supply will be disrupted on Tuesday (Nov 10) to more than 1 million people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor districts after four water treatment plants were shut down due to suspected contamination in a major river in Selangor state.

Water supply company Pengurusan Air Selangor said water supply would be shut down from 6pm on Tuesday, affecting 1,139,008 consumer accounts.

Air Selangor earlier on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of the Phase 1,2, 3 and Rantau Panjang treatment plants as pollution was detected.

Each of the consumer account could comprise a househould unit, an office block or an industrial premise.

The water contamination at Sungai Selangor - a major river that supplies water to the plants - was detected at 12.45pm on Tuesday, Air Selangor said in a statement.

The stop-work order is expected to affect water supply in 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat, the company said.

The source of the latest case of pollution allegedly originated from a plant operated by national wastewater treatment firm Indah Water, said Selangor executive councillor Hee Loy Sian as reported by Malay Mail online news.

The Klang Valley, as KL, Putrajaya and Selangor districts are often referred to, has been hit by a series of water supply disruptions in the last three months, causing deep public anger.