More than 5,000 homes damaged and 16,000 people affected by Thailand summer storms

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More than 5,000 homes were damaged and 16,000 residents affected by summer storms in Nakhon Ratchasima in the past three months, provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office head Pornchet Saengthong said on Friday (May 10).

Summer storms in this north-eastern province this year were more severe than previous years, Mr Pornchet said.

He said that from February to May 7, 5,095 homes in 891 villages, covering 16,500 residents, had been damaged in summer storms.

As well, 325 rice grain-storing silos and 318 livestock enclosures, 15 greenhouses, seven state offices and nine temples were also damaged, he said.

The province was now allocating its emergency budget to provide remedial measures to the affected residents, he said.