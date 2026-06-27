More than 170 candidates vying for 56 seats in Johor polls

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The campaign period has officially started and would end at 11.59pm on July 10.

KOTA ISKANDAR, Johor –The upcoming Johor state elections will be a crowded affair with 172 candidates contesting 56 seats statewide.

Election Commission chairman Ramlan Harun said that Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan were fielding the most number of candidates in all seats while Perikatan Nasional is contesting 33 seats.

He said others include Parti Bersama Malaysia contesting 15 seats, Muda with four, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (Asli) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) with one seat each, and six Independents.

The nomination process for the 16th Johor state election concluded at 10am local time on June 27.

In the 2022 state polls, a total of 233 candidates contested.

“No application was rejected statewide during nominations,” he said, adding that there were 14 seats with straight fights while 27 were three-cornered fights.

He added that 12 seats were four-cornered and three with five candidates contesting.

Ramlan said that the oldest candidate was a 73-year-old from Perikatan, who is standing in Stulang, while the youngest candidate is 23 and contesting in Johor Lama for Pakatan.

“The commission also has 56 enforcement teams to oversee the election,” he said, urging for the campaign to be done in a peaceful atmosphere and in accordance with the law.

He added that the campaign has officially started and would end at 11.59pm on July 10. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK