More testing, Delta variant drive Malaysia's spike

KUALA LUMPUR • New Covid-19 infections in Malaysia yesterday charted a record high for the second day running, hitting 11,618 cases despite a nationwide lockdown since June 1.

Most of these were reported in its most populous state of Selangor, with 5,051 cases, and capital Kuala Lumpur which saw 1,749 cases.

Stepped-up testing and the highly contagious Delta variant have driven the spike in numbers.

Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah has said the emergence of the Delta variant as the dominant variant in the country, along with increased testing in lockdown areas, have contributed to the record numbers.

The Delta variant, first detected in India, can spread faster via airborne transmission and has an infectivity rate of 5 to 8.

This means that if the variant infects 100 people, they can pass it on to 800 more people in a very short period of time.

"We projected that the number of cases from July 3 will increase. It has been a week, and we anticipate that it will go up for a week or two, before we see cases stabilise," Dr Noor Hisham said on Tuesday.

About 70 per cent of daily cases are from the Klang Valley - Malaysia's most populated and industrialised area covering the capital and Selangor - and Negeri Sembilan.

Large parts of these areas are under strict lockdown, with residents subjected to intensified testing efforts.

The authorities have also stepped up screening on thousands of factory and construction workers here.

Experts told The Straits Times last week that lockdown measures must be complemented by contact tracing, speedier vaccinations and better data on the spread of new variants.

Previous shutdowns also gave too many exemptions, allowing industries to operate, they said, causing workplace transmissions to soar.

Hazlin Hassan