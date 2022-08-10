More proof of crimes against humanity in Myanmar, UN says

GENEVA • UN investigators said yesterday there was mounting evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes being committed in Myanmar.

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said it had gathered lots of evidence of violations as well as elements indicating the most serious international crimes.

"The Mechanism has collected a significant amount of information, including videos, photographs and documents potentially indicative of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed across Myanmar by various individuals since Feb 2021," a report said.

Myanmar's military seized power on Feb 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta has been waging a bloody crackdown on dissent.

"Perpetrators of these crimes need to know that they cannot continue to act with impunity," IIMM chief Nicholas Koumjian said in a statement. "We are collecting and preserving the evidence so that they will one day be held to account."

The IIMM was established by the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018 to collect evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE