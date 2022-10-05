Malaysians in Singapore can apply as postal voters under new rules for polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians living in Singapore, southern Thailand, Brunei and Kalimantan will be allowed to cast their ballots by post in Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) which may take place as soon as this year.

The Election Commission (EC) will abolish the previous conditions for postal voting that were implemented in the previous GE14, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“With the abolition of these conditions, Malaysian citizens who are abroad and are registered voters are eligible to apply as postal voters,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

Previously, only those who have lived in or returned to Malaysia for 30 days or more in the past five years could apply to be postal voters.

Those who were living in southern Thailand (Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Satun), Singapore, Brunei and Kalimantan, previously did not qualify for postal voting and had to head back to Malaysia to vote.

According to the EC's website, those abroad can register online at its website to qualify as postal voters.

And this time around, voters in Malaysia will also get an extra hour to cast their ballots in the election, which will also see more polling stations being opened up.

These are among several improvements made by the EC to allow the public more time to vote, said DatukWan Junaidi.

“The voting time will be extended by an hour, starting from 8am to 6pm in the peninsula, and 7.30am to 5.30pm in Sabah and Sarawak,” Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi said.

These measures would be put in place to ensure that the election is conducted in an efficient, fair and transparent manner, he said in a written reply to a question from MP Mukhriz Mahathir in Parliament on Tuesday, The Star reported.

Datuk Seri Mukhriz had asked about the EC’s measures to ensure a high voter turnout rate and to guarantee the transparency of the voting process.

During GE14 in 2018, the voter turnout was 82.32 per cent and there were long queues at some polling centres.

Dr Wan Junaidi said the number of voting centres and channels would be increased this time, taking into account Undi18 – a move that lowered the voting age to 18 – and automatic voter registration.

“This is to avoid any congestion at the voting centres and channels,” he said.

The EC had said there would be 9,560 polling centres for GE15, compared with 9,010 centres previously, while polling streams will increase from 29,054 to 38,990.