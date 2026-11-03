More Malaysians marrying later, household sizes decreasing: Survey

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Financial pressures are also affecting couples planning to marry, with the average minimum wedding expenditure rising from RM20,047 a decade ago to RM27,332 (S$8,577).

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians are marrying later and living in smaller households, with financial concerns and the lack of a suitable partner among the main reasons people remain unmarried, said a minister on Nov 3.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri cited findings of the Sixth Malaysian Population and Family Survey (KPKM-6) at the launch of its report on Nov 3.

KPKM-6 is a national survey conducted every 10 years by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) to help plan better family policies.

Nancy said the survey found that 50.6% of unmarried individuals cited the absence of a suitable partner as a reason for remaining single, while 47.2% cited financial factors.

“However, the desire to start a family remains strong, with more than eight out of 10 unmarried individuals expressing an intention to marry.

“The survey also found that the average household size fell from 4.0 persons in 2014 to 3.8 in 2024.

“During the same period, the average age at first marriage rose to 27.1 years for men and 24 years for women,” she added.

Nancy said the findings also highlight the importance of support systems for families, particularly as more married couples juggle work and caregiving responsibilities.

She said grandparents continue to play a significant role in childcare, looking after 25.3% of children aged six and below.

A further 17.5% are sent to childcare centres.

Financial pressures are also affecting couples planning to marry, with the average minimum wedding expenditure rising from RM20,047 a decade ago to RM27,332 (S$8,577), Nancy noted.

She hoped that a two-day forum being held in conjunction with the report’s release will see stakeholders discussing practical policies and programmes to mitigate these issues.

“The quality of the population and the welfare of the family in Malaysia is the reality of the present and the implication of the future,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK