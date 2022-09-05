More Indonesians adopting less-waste consumption lifestyles

JAKARTA - Housewife Anggi Yukaesa has adopted more eco-friendly habits in the past few years, going for product refills so as to retain the use of the same bottle, for instance. She has also been buying seasonings such as salt from a bulk store in small amounts, rather than big packages.

"This is basically driven by my awareness about reducing plastic waste. I believe I can aim for less waste," said the 34-year-old mother of two, adding that she gets to save money as she buys only as much as she needs.