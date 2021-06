After Mr Asfan Razali lost his clerical job in March when his firm shut down, his family survived on plain rice, mackerel and eggs.

The 33-year-old then worked as a security guard but was laid off in May, just days before Malaysia entered a third lockdown on June 1. The family of four were kicked out of their rented home in Shah Alam and they are now living with a relative in Klang.