More evacuations in flood-hit Johor but forecast is for better weather in 5 Malaysian states

The Cabinet is meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation as post-flood clean-up operations continued in areas hit initially by the first bout of incessant rain in mid-December.

Stallholder Chai Foong Mei, 52, from Taman Sri Muda, Selangor, said her ground-floor flat was still being restored more than two weeks after it was swamped by 3.6m-high flood waters on Dec 18.

"My home rebuilding is in progress with the help from the neighbourhood and non-governmental organisations," she told The Straits Times.

A total of 113 educational institutions remain closed because they were affected by floods or are being used as temporary evacuation centres.

The danger is not over yet as several rivers in at least five states have breached the danger level threatening low-lying areas.

But the Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced the end of the continuous heavy rain warning, adding that good weather was expected in the states of Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor. The continuous downpour alert remained in force for five districts in Sabah.

So far, the second wave of flooding has not been as severe as the first, which saw nearly 70,000 people displaced last month and the country's industrial heartland in Selangor, Klang Valley, badly hit.