Moo Deng turns 2: Thai zoo gears up for 3-day festival to mark viral hippo star’s birthday

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CHONBURI – Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi is preparing to welcome tourists and fans for a three-day celebration marking the second birthday of Moo Deng, Thailand’s world-famous pygmy hippopotamus.

The event, titled “Moo Deng HAPPY Deng DAY,” will be held from July 10 to 12, 2026, at the hippopotamus enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi said the celebration will also mark the launch of an exhibition for the new Hippo Village project, a planned exhibit-area development designed to improve animal welfare and create a more modern learning experience for visitors.

The birthday festival is expected to bring renewed attention to Moo Deng, whose baby pictures and playful personality turned her into one of Thailand’s biggest animal celebrities in 2024 before the initial online frenzy softened as she grew older.

Viral star returns to the spotlight

Moo Deng became a global sensation shortly after her birth on July 10, 2024, with videos and photos of the tiny pygmy hippo spreading quickly across social media. Her name, often translated as “bouncy pork”, became familiar far beyond Thailand, helping turn Khao Kheow Open Zoo into a must-visit stop for many domestic and international tourists.

At the height of Moo Deng fever, visitors flocked to the zoo to see her in person, while brands and fans embraced her image through memes, merchandise and online fan content. The surge was so strong that the zoo had to manage viewing times and visitor flow to protect the animal and maintain order around the enclosure.

As Moo Deng grew beyond her baby stage, the wave of online attention appeared to cool from its viral peak.

However, the zoo’s second birthday celebration is being positioned as a chance to bring fans back to Chonburi and reconnect Moo Deng’s popularity with wildlife education, family tourism and animal welfare.

Birthday cake, fan meeting and keeper team

On July 10, Moo Deng’s actual birthday, visitors will be invited to join a birthday song activity and present a special birthday cake to the pygmy hippo.

Fans will also be able to take part in a fan meeting with “Captain Wit” and members of Moo Deng’s popular keeper team, including Phi Benz, Phi Nick and Phi Toad, together with the Zoo Keeper Creator team.

The zoo said the activities are designed to create a warm, family-friendly atmosphere while allowing visitors to learn more about the daily work of animal keepers and the care of pygmy hippos.

Hippo Village project to be showcased

A key highlight of the event will be the exhibition for Hippo Village, a new development project for the hippopotamus display area.

According to the zoo, the project aims to raise the quality of life for animals while offering visitors a more engaging and up-to-date educational experience. The exhibition will introduce the concept and planned development of the new hippo zone to the public during the birthday festival.

The project also reflects the zoo’s effort to move Moo Deng’s fame beyond short-term internet popularity and towards long-term conservation awareness and responsible tourism.

Three days of activities for families and fans

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can enjoy a range of activities around the venue, including a wildlife mascot parade, game booths with prizes, a birthday card-writing activity for Moo Deng, and the sale of exclusive Moo Deng souvenirs.

Local products from Chonburi will also be available through One Tambon One Product booths, adding a community tourism element to the celebration.

The zoo hopes the festival will encourage families, tourists and fans to spend more time in Chonburi while supporting local products and zoo-based learning activities.

Free admission for children and seniors

From July 10 to 12, Khao Kheow Open Zoo will offer free admission to children aged 12 or under, or those no taller than 135cm as well as visitors aged 60 and above.

The free-entry offer applies throughout the event period, although vehicle entry fees will still be charged.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is inviting tourists and Moo Deng fans to join the birthday celebration, visit the Hippo Village exhibition and take part in the special activities. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK