Monsoon causes severe flooding in several Malaysian states

A car stranded in floodwaters after heavy rain in Temerloh, Pahang, yesterday. Malaysia's annual north-east monsoon, which runs from November to March, has caused severe flooding in several states.

Pahang has been the worst affected so far, with more than 22,000 people taking shelter at relief centres as at yesterday afternoon. The eastern state has also lost five lives to the deluge.

The meteorological department yesterday issued a severe weather warning for Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, and Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in the southern state of Johor.

Heavy rain was also forecast for the eastern coastal states of Kelantan and Terengganu.