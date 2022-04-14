Monkeys and frogs: Sultan's art purchase sets tongues wagging

SHAH ALAM • Netizens are showing their approval of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah's artistic taste after he bought a cheeky artwork set in the Malaysian Parliament with a roomful of primates and frogs as its members.

The post on the Selangor Royal Office Instagram account announcing the purchase has garnered more than 45,000 likes since Tuesday. In the painting, the primates, including orangutans, baboons and chimpanzees, appear to be creating a ruckus during a packed Parliament session. Scattered among them are several frogs.

It also shows a man closely resembling Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

According to the post, Sultan Sharafuddin intends to hang the artwork in his private study room and hopes to auction off the painting for charity.

The post has triggered a storm of comments on social media.

Comedian Harith Iskander tweeted: "Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sultan of Selangor bought this painting and intends to put it up for auction with proceeds going to charity. Might put in a bid myself... Does anybody know who is the artist of this painting?"

Indie musician Herri Hamid commented on Facebook: "It would be good if we could hang this painting in every government agency... to reflect the true situation."

Fergana Art founder Jaafar Ismail wrote on Facebook: "Asking Why: 1. Monkeys become lawmakers. Perhaps their habitat has been deforested, and nothing is left, hence foraging in the august chamber. 2. Don't ask about who are the folks that may well be instrumental in deforestation.

"The painting is OK la. Derivative of a Banksy."

Mr Jaafar was referring to a 2009 painting by British artist Banksy called Devolved Parliament, which replaced British politicians in the House of Commons with primates. It was reportedly sold at an auction for £9.9 million (S$17.6 million).

Klang Member of Parliament Charles Santiago wrote on Facebook: "Jokes aside, a bitingly satirical piece of art like this brings awareness to our current state of affairs and increases political engagement... Since Selangor Royal Office intends to auction it for charity, I am sure one can take a joke for a good cause."

Instagram user @aimanaloha said it was "a work that shows the true picture of Malaysian politics".

Facebook user Amila Kamarudin commented: "A serious message is being delivered by our beloved Sultan of Selangor to all politicians who have full mandate from the Rakyat but (are) behaving like... (a) photo speaks a thousand words!"

Many netizens have also urged the Selangor ruler to create a digital art and NFT series using elements from the painting.

The Selangor Sultan is one of the nine Malay rulers of Malaysia's states. They take turns to assume the position of King every five years and have become increasingly vocal about the politics of the country in recent years.

The artist behind the painting has not been identified.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK