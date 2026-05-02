Monkey malaria cases rising in Sabah; 1 person dead: Malaysian health minister

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An infant receives a dose of the RTS,S malaria vaccine, also known as Mosquirix, at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, Ghana in November 2025.

– Sabah reported 357 cases of monkey malaria and one related death from the zoonotic disease, which is transmitted from monkeys to humans by mosquitoes, by Epidemiological Week 16, said Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dr Dzulkefly said the districts of Tawau, Ranau and Kudat were among the main contributors.

“All government clinics and hospitals can detect monkey malaria,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said early detection and immediate treatment were key.

He said increased human activity in wildlife habitats raised contact with monkeys and increased zoonotic transmission.

Dr Dzulkefly said that waste management and controlled land clearing were important for reducing contact with monkeys.

He said agencies needed integrated surveillance and repeated public awareness efforts.

Monkey malaria is most commonly caused by the parasite Plasmodium knowlesi.

Meanwhile , regarding the shortage of doctors in Sabah was part of a nationwide problem, Dr Dzulkefly said.

“This is a legacy involving both a shortage and maldistribution,” he said.

He said the Health Ministry has set up an inter-ministerial special task force to address the supply of doctors, specialists and talent retention.

Mr Dzulkefly added that 42 new house officers were recently posted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, with about 70 per cent of them Sabahans. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK