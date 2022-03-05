Money crunch for Malaysian students in Russia as payments systems hit

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With limited access to cash, their credit cards almost useless and other payment methods not working, Malaysian students in sanctions-hit Russia are in a quandary.

Many also have limited access to Facebook and Twitter and their links to the outside world have been disrupted.

Amid the uncertainties, many are just on standby for evacuation, with a bag of essentials by their side.

"We can't withdraw money from banks that have connections with the United States and Britain. The pay wave service doesn't work properly and it's very inconsistent," said Albert Bailey Liaw Kok Voon, 26, a student at the Privolzhsky Research Medical University in Novgorod Oblast, in north-western Russia.

Prices of groceries have gone up after the Russian rouble crashed to record lows. It's now at just about 3.6 Malaysian sen to a rouble or 28 roubles to a ringgit.

The rouble ended the week on Friday down more than 20 per cent against the US dollar and the euro in Moscow trading, following sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

While the weaker rouble meant more cash when converted from the Malaysian ringgit, the prices of goods in Russia have generally spiked.

"Even Russian citizens are scared and traumatised. It's going to be hard for them to survive as so many things have been cut off," said Liaw who is from Kuala Lumpur.

He told The Star that the Malaysian Embassy was working on an evacuation plan.

"We have been told to be on standby and pack our valuable documents too," he said.