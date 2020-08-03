Modified quarantine in Metro Manila for two weeks

MANILA • President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday approved a recommendation from a task force overseeing efforts to slow the spread of the virus to put the capital - home to about 12 million people - and a nearby region back on a "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" from tomorrow to Aug 18.

Only those buying food and supplies and going to work will be allowed to leave their homes. Quarantine passes will again be required, and non-essential businesses that were allowed to reopen recently, such as barbershops and salons, may have to shut down.

Churches have already announced that they will again close their doors.

"We are doing our very best. Sorry, Manila," said Mr Duterte. But the President baulked at putting Metro Manila back on hard lockdown.

"We don't have money any more. I cannot give food and money any more to the people," he said.

Raul Dancel, Philippines Correspondent