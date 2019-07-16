Missing GST refunds not stolen as claimed: KL's accounts body

Goods and services tax (GST) refunds for businesses worth RM19.4 billion (S$6.4 billion) that allegedly went missing from Malaysia's government coffers during former prime minister Najib Razak's tenure were not stolen, but had been moved to a different account, the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said.

But Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said that diverting the GST revenue into the federal government's consolidated account violated trust law principles.

"There was no money missing from the GST collection," PAC chairman Noraini Ahmad said, just before the committee released a report on the matter yesterday.

Instead, the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government had overestimated the GST revenue generated and experienced a shortfall.

It then used the GST refund money, which had been moved to the government's consolidated account instead of the GST refund account, to pay for development and management costs.

"The previous government had overestimated the GST revenue by 65 per cent," said Datuk Noraini, an Umno MP who took over in April as chairman of PAC, which inspects government's finances.

Allegations of impropriety emerged in August last year when Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told Parliament that the previous BN government had been stealing tax refunds meant to have been returned to businesses.

He said GST refunds were not paid for two years because 93 per cent of the money had not been placed in the correct account.

And as of May 31 last year, outstanding GST refunds stood at RM19.4 billion while there was only RM1.486 billion left in the repayment fund, Mr Lim added.

Najib has claimed that he had the right to put the money into any account for "cash flow management" purposes.

In a letter attached to the PAC report, Mr Thomas said it was a breach of fundamental trust law principles and that "criminal liability... must be further considered".

Democratic Action Party MP Khoo Poay Tiong said the report proved that the Najib government had misused public funds.

"This is a clear admittance that the monies for GST refund were stolen because it is in effect taking and withholding money from taxpayers by force," Mr Khoo said.

He added that the handouts given by the Najib government may have affected the government's ability to pay the refunds.

But after PAC's statement yesterday, Umno lawmaker Ismail Sabri Yaakob moved a motion to refer Mr Lim to the Rights and Privileges Committee for misleading the House. "The PAC report on GST refunds today (showed) that there is no disappearance or robbery as claimed by the minister," he said, adding that Mr Lim should be referred to the committee.