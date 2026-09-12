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Missing: 80-year-old man last seen in Sengkang on the morning of Sept 12

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The man was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12.

The man was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – An 80-year-old man, Lew Heng, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12, the police said in a statement that day.

He was wearing a black jacket and blue trousers.

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.