Misinformation online plagues Malaysia's teen vaccination drive

Misinformation and anxiety caused by viral videos circulating online are hampering Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination programme for adolescents, with the deputy health minister threatening legal action against individuals who spread unverified information.

Malaysia started vaccinating its three million adolescents - aged 12 to 17 - last month as it abandoned its herd immunity goal and shifted its focus to broader vaccination coverage to transition to an endemic Covid-19 phase.

Following false claims regarding the deaths of teenagers last week, Malaysia's Health Ministry had to also deal with videos showing teenagers fainting outside a vaccination centre, parents not being allowed to accompany their children at vaccination centres, and a video of a vaccinator using an empty syringe on a teenager.

This caused Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali, who is chairing the Covid-19 teenager vaccination task force, to threaten legal action against those spreading misinformation. "I am reminding everyone not to disseminate unverified videos because it makes people unduly afraid, worried and anxious. I deeply regret this behaviour," Datuk Azmi said on Sunday.

A video of an unnamed woman claiming that three teenagers had died following Covid-19 vaccination made its rounds on social media last week, prompting Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to brand it as a "flat-out lie".

Dr Azmi later clarified that the deaths mentioned were of unvaccinated adolescents who died because of other health conditions.

Shortly after that, a video of a teenager appearing to lose consciousness after getting inoculated at a vaccination centre in Melaka made the rounds online. Dr Azmi later clarified that the teenager did not get sufficient rest and food prior to vaccination, and had recovered without any side effects.

"Human error cannot be tolerated... this is a matter of life and death," said Mrs Shammi Selvaamresh, a mother of two unvaccinated teenagers. She was referring to yet another viral video that showed a Covid-19 vaccinator using an empty syringe on a teenager in Kuala Lumpur.

Reports of empty syringes and reduced dosages being used had plagued Malaysia's earlier adult vaccination programme, leading Mr Khairy to allow recipients to record their vaccination process using their mobile phones.

The Health Ministry last Saturday said one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany teenagers into the vaccination centres and also to record the process. The person captured in the video using an empty syringe has been removed from vaccination duties, the ministry said.

Last week, the ministry urged parents not to crowd vaccination centres. It also said only those teenagers not in schools could walk in and get vaccinated, while adolescents at school would be given appointments through their respective schools.

The empty syringe video did spark some panic, according to Madam Hanizah Hamid, a mother of two - one a teenager who has been partially vaccinated. While she had got her daughter vaccinated because of existing health concerns, she admitted that parents with younger adolescents are more hesitant.

As at Monday, Malaysia has partially vaccinated 59.1 per cent of its adolescents but only fully vaccinated 3.6 per cent of them. It aims to fully vaccinate all adolescents by January next year.

Around 88 per cent of Malaysia's adult population has now been fully vaccinated. The country is expected to lift interstate travel curbs over the next few days as adult vaccination reaches 90 per cent. The country has fully vaccinated 63.4 per cent of its estimated 32 million population, and is due to fully reopen its economy and transition into an endemic phase by the end of this month.

Malaysia recorded 8,817 cases yesterday, a day after recording 8,075 cases - the lowest in three months. New cases have fallen by over 60 per cent from a record high of 24,599 cases on Aug 26. The country has recorded 26,759 deaths from the pandemic.