Miracle rescue of child nearly 60 hours after landslide in Philippines

MANILA – The rescue of a child on Feb 9, nearly 60 hours after a landslide hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines, has been hailed as a “miracle” after searchers had given up hope of finding anyone alive.

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, had been among the more than 100 people missing after the rain-induced landslide hit Masara village, killing at least 15 people.

She was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in the village on southern Mindanao island, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP.

“It’s a miracle,” Mr Macapili said, adding that searchers had believed the missing were probably dead.

“That gives hope to the rescuers. A child’s resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived.”

A video of a rescuer carrying the crying, mud-caked child in his arms was shared on Facebook.

“We can see in the social media posts that the child did not have any visible injuries,” Mr Macapili said.

He added that the girl’s father saw her before she was taken to a medical facility for a check-up.

The landslide struck on the night of Feb 6, destroying houses and engulfing three buses and a jeepney waiting to pick up workers from a gold mine.

At least 15 people were killed and 31 injured, while more than a hundred are still missing, official figures show.

Searchers were in a race against time and weather to find anyone else alive in the thick mud as rain fell over the area on Feb 9.