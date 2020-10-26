Ministers gather at PM's home amid resignation talk

PETALING JAYA • Ministers gathered at the home of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin late last night after the palace announced that the King would not be declaring an emergency as proposed by the Prime Minister.

The informal meeting sparked speculation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin's resignation, but a source informed The Star that it was just to discuss the King's decision.

"There were a few of us here at his residence earlier before the palace made the announcement. We stayed on and a few more arrived later to have an informal discussion on what transpired today, as we will have a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow too,"said a source who was at the meeting.

"The Prime Minister is collected and calm. No one is resigning over the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. We will issue a statement on Monday," the source added.

Among the ministers spotted were Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

The ministers began leaving Mr Muhyiddin's residence in the leafy Kuala Lumpur suburb of Bukit Damansara at about 10.45pm.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK