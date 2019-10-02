Vivian Balakrishnan explores collaboration opportunities in Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed opportunities for Singaporean businesses in Malaysia's east coast state of Pahang on Wednesday (Oct 2) as he met members of its state government.

With Singaporean companies such as developer CapitaLand and footwear retailer Charles and Keith having a presence in the state, and with Malaysia building the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Dr Balakrishnan said the talks focused on utilising the rail network to collaborate on investments.

"Areas for discussion were on how to utilise the ECRL... Increasing the connectivity and attracting investments is another area of interest to us," said Dr Balakrishnan of his meeting with Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

When completed, the ECRL will connect the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia.

Pahang state is administered by federal opposition coalition Barisan Nasional, which is led by Umno. Malaysia's federal government is controlled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Dr Balakrishnan met both members of the Pahang state government executive council as well as PH lawmakers in the state.

On Tuesday, the minister met members of Negeri Sembilan's state government, after paying a courtesy call to the state monarch Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Dr Balakrishnan discussed the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 development project in his meeting with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

"I wanted to take the chance to discuss the outlook, the prospects, the opportunities for Singapore businesses," Dr Balakrishnan said of his talk with Mr Aminuddin.



Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (right) met Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar YAB Dato’ Seri Aminuddin Harun in Seremban on Oct 2, 2019. PHOTO: MFA



Dr Balakrishnan also met opposition lawmakers in the state, namely Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin and Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

"We discussed some political issues in a candid and open way," he said, adding: "It's just for me to get a better appreciation of the very fluid political situation in Malaysia right now".

Dr Balakrishnan's tour of Malaysian states, part of Singapore's efforts to engage more deeply with its northern neighbour, will conclude on Thursday in the eastern state of Terengganu.