Minister pulls plug on post after dunking by netizens

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who posted a photo of himself shirtless in a bathtub on social media, has drawn criticism from Malaysians.

He has since removed the post from both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The photo showed the 25-year-old undergoing cold water therapy - where he was immersed in ice water in a bathtub - after a friendly football match that was held in conjunction with Hari Sukan Negara 2018 last Saturday, exposing his well-defined abs to his 613,000 followers on Twitter.

Some Malaysians, however, described the post as unbecoming of a minister. Mr Syed Saddiq is Malaysia's youngest-ever minister.

Mr Syed Saddiq's Choice team had played against Dugong Allstars, a team made up of local celebrities, last Saturday afternoon.

His team won the match 4-3, with the minister scoring the decisive goal.

It is common practice among athletes to soak themselves in ice water after training or a competition. The therapy is believed to provide relief for muscle pain and soreness.

