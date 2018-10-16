Minister pulls plug on post after dunking by netizens

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman failed to win fans with this photo of himself undergoing cold water therapy after a football match.
Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman failed to win fans with this photo of himself undergoing cold water therapy after a football match.PHOTO: SYEDSADDIQ/ TWITTER
Published
1 hour ago

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who posted a photo of himself shirtless in a bathtub on social media, has drawn criticism from Malaysians.

He has since removed the post from both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The photo showed the 25-year-old undergoing cold water therapy - where he was immersed in ice water in a bathtub - after a friendly football match that was held in conjunction with Hari Sukan Negara 2018 last Saturday, exposing his well-defined abs to his 613,000 followers on Twitter.

Some Malaysians, however, described the post as unbecoming of a minister. Mr Syed Saddiq is Malaysia's youngest-ever minister.

Mr Syed Saddiq's Choice team had played against Dugong Allstars, a team made up of local celebrities, last Saturday afternoon.

His team won the match 4-3, with the minister scoring the decisive goal.

It is common practice among athletes to soak themselves in ice water after training or a competition. The therapy is believed to provide relief for muscle pain and soreness.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2018, with the headline 'Minister pulls plug on post after dunking by netizens'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content