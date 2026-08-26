Millions in Indonesia suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
- Thick haze from wildfires in Indonesia has caused a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses, forcing school closures and health precautions across multiple provinces.
- PM2.5 pollution levels are over 15 times the WHO limit, with over 10.6 million respiratory cases reported nationwide by early August 2026.
- Authorities are distributing masks, medicines, and deploying health workers while emergency services battle widespread peatland fires under difficult weather conditions.
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PEKANBARU/PALEMBANG, Indonesia – Thick haze from spreading wildfires has blanketed large swaths of Indonesia, sending respiratory cases soaring, disrupting daily life and forcing schools to close as worsening air quality raises health concerns for millions.
In Riau, thick haze has reduced visibility to around 500m in recent days, while PM2.5 levels have climbed to 235.7μg/m3, more than 15 times the World Health Organization’s recommended 24-hour limit of 15 μg.