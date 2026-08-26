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In South Sumatra, wildfire smoke has blanketed much of the provincial capital Palembang, where air pollution reached the “very unhealthy” level on Aug 23.

PEKANBARU/PALEMBANG, Indonesia – Thick haze from spreading wildfires has blanketed large swaths of Indonesia, sending respiratory cases soaring, disrupting daily life and forcing schools to close as worsening air quality raises health concerns for millions.

In Riau, thick haze has reduced visibility to around 500m in recent days, while PM2.5 levels have climbed to 235.7μg/m3, more than 15 times the World Health Organization’s recommended 24-hour limit of 15 μg.