Military's brutal practices include using villagers as human shields

YANGON • The soldiers from Myanmar's army knocked on U Thein Aung's door one morning last April as he was having tea with friends, and demanded that all of them accompany the platoon to another village.

When they reached a dangerous stretch in the mountains of Rakhine state, the men were ordered to walk 30m ahead.

One stepped on a land mine and was blown to pieces. Metal fragments struck Mr Thein Aung in his arm and his left eye.

"They threatened to kill us if we refused to go with them," said the 65-year-old, who lost the eye. "It is very clear that they used us as human land mine detectors."

The military and its brutal practices are an omnipresent fear in Myanmar, one that has intensified since the generals seized full power in a coup last month.

As security forces gun down peaceful protesters on city streets, the violence that is commonplace in the countryside serves as a grisly reminder of the military's long legacy of atrocities.

During decades of military rule, an army dominated by the Bamar majority operated with impunity against ethnic minorities, killing civilians and torching villages.

The violence continued even as the army ceded some authority to an elected government in a power-sharing arrangement that started in 2016.

The next year, the military drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the country, an ethnic cleansing campaign that a United Nations panel has described as genocidal.

Soldiers have battled rebel ethnic armies with the same ruthlessness, using men and boys as human shields on the battlefield and raping women and girls in their homes.

The generals are now fully back in charge, and the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, has turned its guns on the masses, who have mounted a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

More than 60 people have been killed since the Feb 1 coup, an increasingly bloody crackdown reminiscent of when the military crushed pro-democracy protests in the past.

"This is an army with a heart of darkness," said independent analyst David Scott Mathieson, who has long studied the military's practices. "This is an unrepentant institution."

Brutality is ingrained in the Tatmadaw. It came to power in a 1962 coup, saying that it had to safeguard national unity.

For decades, it has fought to control parts of the country, inhabited by ethnic minority groups.

During the past three years, the Tatmadaw has waged war intermittently against ethnic rebel armies in three states - Rakhine, Shan and Kachin.

The most intense fighting has been in Rakhine, where the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine force, is seeking greater autonomy.

Six men described to The New York Times how they were injured by land mines or gunfire when soldiers forced them to risk their lives.

Several women recounted being raped by soldiers, while others recalled husbands and sons who never returned after soldiers took them away.

The people who spoke with The Times detailed a pattern of abuse, in which soldiers forced civilians to serve as porters under the threat of death. Men and boys were ordered to walk ahead of the soldiers in conflict zones, often being used as human shields.

Women face their own horrors.

While sexual violence by the Tatmadaw often goes unreported, rape was systematic and widespread during the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya, Human Rights Watch found.

The same fate befalls women of other ethnic groups in conflict areas.

Rakhine Human Rights Group founder Zaw Zaw Min said: "Women are raped, villages are burned down, property is taken and people are taken as porters."

In March 2018, Mr Phoe Shan's family and other villagers were fleeing from fighting in Kachin state in northern Myanmar. They encountered Tatmadaw forces.

The 48-year-old said the soldiers ordered him to walk at the head of a group of about 50 troops through a forested area. Fifteen minutes later, he stepped on a mine that exploded, injuring his legs.

"If we protest, we may be shot dead," he said. "It's better to walk through a minefield."

NYTIMES