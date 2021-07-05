Military plane crashes in southern Philippines, killing 45

At least 45 people were killed after a military transport plane carrying mostly soldiers being deployed to fight Muslim extremists in the southern Philippines crashed yesterday in war-torn Sulu province, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group.

Forty-nine others were rescued, but five others remained missing, said the army's Joint Task Force Sulu in a statement.

Three people on the ground who were in the plane's path were among those who died.

"We remain hopeful that we can find more survivors," the task force said.

This may well be the worst peacetime disaster to hit the Philippine Air Force.

Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the Hercules C-130 transport plane, with tail number 5125, crashed around 11.30am as it was trying to land on a small runway in Patikul town in Sulu.

"It missed the runway while trying to regain power," said General Sobejana.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying at least 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members.

"Responders are at the site now. We are praying we can save more lives," said Gen Sobejana.

Photos posted on social media show the plane engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing out of it.

The plane had departed from Manila, carrying senior officer Romeo Brawner Jr and his staff as passengers.

It made a stop in Cagayan de Oro City, where it picked up troops who had just finished a six-month basic training course.

Major-General Brawner met the soldiers, but did not board the plane when it left for Sulu.

The military has a heavy presence in southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.

The plane in yesterday's incident had also been carrying five military vehicles.

Major-General Edgard Arevalo, a spokesman for the military, said it had ruled out the possibility that the plane had been fired upon as it was landing. "We are ruling out an attack… What we know so far is that it developed a problem as it was making its approach. There was an attempt to recover, but it ran out of power," he said.

The C-130 Hercules is an American-built turboprop commonly used by militaries around the world, and is sometimes kept in service for decades. The plane that crashed was handed over by the United States to the Philippines in January.

The Philippine military has been modernising its air force to deal with threats from terrorists at home and challenges posed by China in disputed waters.

Earlier last month, a newly acquired Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training flight, killing six people.

Mr Lorenzana said of yesterday's crash: "I have ordered a full investigation to get to the bottom of the incident, as soon as the rescue-and-recovery operation is completed."

He sought to douse speculation that the military's recent arms purchases from the US could be "defective", saying that it was baseless and disrespectful to those who had died.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said: "We are deeply saddened by the mishap."

US Charges d'Affaires John Law also offered his government's "sincerest condolences" to the families of those who died.