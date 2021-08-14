ASIAN INSIDER - THE TALEBAN RETURNS

Militants' success will be a threat for S-E Asia sooner or later

Taleban militants have taken control over most of Afghanistan since US-led forces began withdrawing their troops in May. The Straits Times examines what the Islamist group's return will herald for the terrorism threat in South-east Asia and India.

Above: Displaced Afghan families, who had fled from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to the fighting between the Taleban and Afghan security forces, at the Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on Tuesday. By yesterday, just three major cities - including Kabul - remained under government control. PHOTO : AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Above: A Taleban flag flying above the main city square in Pul-e-Khumri on Wednesday, after the militant group captured the city, which is the capital of Afghanistan's Baghlan province. A Taleban fighter with local residents of Pul-e-Khumri after the Afghan city was seized by the group on Wednesday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Raul Dancel‍  Philippines Correspondent In Manila and Linda Yulisman‍ Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In days or weeks, Afghanistan's capital Kabul is expected to fall. The Taleban would have by then completed its stunning advance to seize control of the entire country, even before the United States officially ends its military mission there on Sept 11.

By yesterday, the militant group had captured Kandahar in the southern Pashtun heartland, the second-largest city in the country, as well as Herat, a cultural and economic hub and the third-largest city. The city of Pol-e-Alam fell later in the day.

Who's in control in Afghanistan?

August 14, 2021
