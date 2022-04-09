Mersing dive incident: Still no sign of missing trio

MERSING • The mother of a French diver missing off Malaysia said yesterday that she is "hoping for the best" as search teams hunted for the teenager and two other Europeans for a third day.

The trio and their instructor disappeared on Wednesday after going diving off a southern island.

The Norwegian instructor, 35-year-old Kristine Grodem, was rescued alive on Thursday after drifting for miles, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Officials have expressed hope that the others will be found alive, as they had surfaced from a dive before they went missing and have substantial experience.

Mrs Esther Molina, the mother of 18-year-old French teen Alexia Alexandra Molina also struck an optimistic note.

"We hear from experienced divers that the situation is positive, they're above water, hopefully they're together still," she said from the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

"We are hoping for the best. She's a strong girl."

The 57-year-old, who lives in Malaysia with her family, added that the authorities have been efficient. "We've been kept updated about the status of the search," she said.

The other two missing divers are Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and his 14-year-old son Nathan Renze Chesters, a Dutch citizen.

The search, which includes 10 boats, three helicopters and dozens of officials, resumed early yesterday, said senior police official Cyril Edward Nuing. "Until now, we have not received new sightings pertaining to the three missing divers," he said.

By late afternoon, there was still no news of the missing trio. On one rescue boat, coastguard officers used binoculars to scan islands, beaches and the waters of the South China Sea.

Ms Grodem had been instructing the divers close to Tokong Sanggol, a small island about 15km off Malaysia's south-east coast, when the incident happened.

After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat. They drifted together in strong currents, but ended up getting separated.

The boat captain was arrested after testing positive for drugs.

Resort and boat operators in the area have been asked to halt all diving and snorkelling activities, said local official Mohammed Shakib Ali. "This is to give space and time to the ongoing search and rescue effort," he said.

The area where the divers disappeared is popular with foreign and domestic visitors - resorts dot the coast and nearby islands.

While rare, diving accidents do occasionally take place in Malaysia.

In 2013, a British tourist died when she was struck by a passing boat's propeller while diving off resort islands in the South China Sea.

