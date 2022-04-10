Mersing dive incident: Rescued Briton says teen son died at sea

MERSING • A Dutch teenager who disappeared after going diving off the coast of Malaysia is dead, according to his father who was found drifting at sea yesterday, officials said.

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Renze Chesters and his British father Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the south-eastern town of Mersing.

Mr Chesters and Ms Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France were rescued by fishermen at around 1am local time yesterday off Indonesia's Bintan island, south-east of Singapore, and some 100km south of where they went missing, officials said.

The group's instructor, Ms Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

Nathan, whose body has not been recovered, was confirmed to have died by his father, "as he was too weak and could not survive", the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Police had said the Indonesian authorities would take over the search for the teenager as he had likely drifted into their waters.

"We believe there is a high likelihood that he is no longer in Malaysian waters based on the movement of sea currents, as well as the time and location where the other victims were found," Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters.

The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.

REUTERS