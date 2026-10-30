Melaka voters weigh their options ahead of state election

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As Melaka heads towards nomination day on Oct 31, shifting alliances and candidate choices complicate an already crowded contest.

MELAKA – The lanterns along Jonker Street are bright red as usual but it is the colour of party flags around town that tells the story of the state election, slated for Nov 14.

As Melaka heads towards nomination day on Oct 31, the growing display of political colours is an indication of shifting alliances and candidate choices, complicating an already crowded contest.

There is no hint yet, though, of where the voters stand.

Feedback from the people suggests that party loyalty alone may not be enough with some placing greater emphasis on calibre, service record and credibility of the candidates.

The 2021 state election drew 112 candidates for 28 seats. Whether this election surpasses that number will only be known when nominations close.

Apart from Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, Bersama is joining the fray while Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and independent candidates could further widen the field.

For the 687,697 eligible voters, their decision on Nov 14 will determine who will emerge the winners.

Barisan, which won 21 seats in 2021, is defending all the seats, leaving seven to PAS and its allies in an arrangement that will test how the grassroots accept cooperation between former rivals.

Melaka’s caretaker chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh leads Barisan into the election with the coalition seeking to convince voters that its record in government warrants another mandate.

Paya Rumput illustrates the challenge of translating a leadership agreement into votes, particularly where constituents have developed an attachment to their elected representative. The seat was last won by Barisan’s Rais Yasin with a majority of 629 votes but he will now contest in Sungai Udang.

Voter Vincent Leong, 45, lauds the developments under Ab Rauf’s administration and believes Rais had served the constituency well.

His unease over PAS contesting there highlights a question of whether satisfaction with the present administration will translate into support for its electoral partners.

Pakatan faces a similar challenge in Bemban where its decision to make way for a Bersatu candidate has drawn open opposition from former Melaka DAP chairman Damian Yeo.

Pakatan election director Amirudin Shari has urged component parties to respect the collective decision.

Bersama, meanwhile, has announced 15 candidates, offering another option in constituencies including Paya Rumput, Machap Jaya, Bukit Katil, Kesidang and Ayer Keroh.

Its challenge will be to turn interest in an alternative into votes against established parties.

Machap Jaya is among the contests drawing attention with MCA’s Ngwe Hee Sem facing a comeback bid by Pakatan’s Ginie Lim Siew Lin while Bersama is also entering the race.

Bukit Katil, where former chief minister Adly Zahari is seeking to retain the seat for Pakatan, will also be closely watched amid the changing political alignments.

Academician and political analyst Azizah Harun identified Paya Rumput and Bukit Katil as seats to watch, saying the election remained difficult to predict despite Barisan appearing to hold an early advantage.

Drawing on five years of assessing voter sentiment, particularly in the Alor Gajah parliamentary constituency, she said no political bloc should assume it could sweep the election.

“Voters would weigh national issues as well as other factors like choice of candidates,” she said.

Azizah said Melaka should not be assessed through comparisons with Johor or Negeri Sembilan as voters would make their own judgments.

She added that social media content could influence younger voters, making their response another factor to watch as campaigning gathers pace.

Former Bandar Hilir independent candidate Mak Chee Kin said his encounters with voters suggested frustration with the major political coalitions and their changing partnerships.

“Voters felt that principles have been sacrificed for political power and that parties are willing to work with former rivals,” he said.

He predicted that disillusionment could keep some voters away, making turnout a concern for parties seeking to mobilise their supporters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK