Melaka state election: Polls close with 70.1% voter turnout by 5pm, says Election Commission

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Political party flags flying across Melaka ahead of the 2026 state election on Nov 14.

MELAKA - Polling ended across Melaka at 6pm on Nov 14 in Malaysia’s third state election of 2026, with analysts projecting that Barisan Nasional (BN) could deliver another electoral setback to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

By 5pm, 70.1% of the state’s 687,697 registered voters had cast their ballots, according to figures released by the Election Commission (EC). The turnout has eclipsed the 65.9% recorded in the 2021 Melaka state polls.

The EC chairman, Ramlan Harun, said the first result update is expected by 9.30pm, with full results in by midnight.

Ilham Centre has projected that BN and its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) could sweep 24 of the 28 seats contested, securing a two-thirds majority.

“The BN-PN blue wave was dominating the contest in the Melaka election, with a significant advantage over PH,” the independent research firm and polling think-tank organisation said in a report published on Nov 13.

The 28-seat Melaka state assembly, which BN has controlled since 2021, was dissolved on Sept 23, paving the way for the state’s 16th election.

Fresh from dominating the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections in July and August respectively, BN is heavily favoured to retain control of Melaka, where it won 21 seats in 2021.

Police guarding the entrance of a polling station at the Dato Demang Hussin school in Bukit Katil, Melaka on Nov 14. ST PHOTO: HADI AZMI

PH suffered a massive blow in Johor, winning just eight seats, down from 12 in the previous election. Negeri Sembilan, however, proved to be the bigger upset after PH lost control of the state, winning just 11 seats, down from 17.

In Melaka, PH won five seats in the 2021 election. This time, it is contesting 24 of the 28 seats.

On the final day of campaigning on Nov 13 , caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh acknowledged that the two-week campaign had not been easy, although it had been less challenging than previous elections.

“But we do not take lightly the role played by everyone who comes together to gain the people’s confidence,” said Ab Rauf, who was speaking after the official opening of a factory in central Melaka.

BN’s campaign has been dogged by scrutiny over abandoned mega-projects and renewed controversy surrounding disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak’s transfer from prison to house arrest just days before polling.

Najib, whose original 12-year jail sentence for corruption was halved to six years in 2024, was granted a conditional royal pardon in September allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, subject to payment of a RM50 million fine.

Umno, BN’s dominant party, paid Najib’s fine on Nov 6 following a fundraising campaign by the party, clearing the way for his transfer to house arrest.

The move has given fresh ammunition to PH, which has sought to make corruption and political integrity central themes of its campaign.

Umno, BN’s dominant party, paid Najib Razak’s fine on Nov 6 following a fundraising campaign by the party, clearing the way for his transfer to house arrest. PHOTO: EPA

Without naming Najib, Anwar urged voters in Ayer Molek to reflect on the words of 19th-century Javanese poet Ronggowarsito, who warned of a “time of madness”.

“How mad these times have become, when honest people are insulted and vilified, while the corrupt are praised and glorified,” the prime minister said.

Anwar previously criticised BN leaders who used the campaign stage to attack the federal government he leads, reminding them that his Cabinet also includes ministers from BN.

He said, on Nov 5: “They attack the government, but have a deputy prime minister and other ministers in the government.”