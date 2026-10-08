Melaka state election: Parties split over Nov 14 polling date

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The Melaka state election will be held on Nov 14.

MELAKA – The Nov 14 polling date has drawn mixed reactions from Melaka’s political leaders, with some welcoming the ­preparation time and others warning that its proximity to Deepavali could affect voter turnout.

Melaka Barisan Nasional ­chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh said the timetable set by the Election Commission (EC) was reasonable and should not invite speculation about political motives.

The caretaker Melaka Chief Minister said the commission needed sufficient time to organise logistics and identify suitable polling centres.

“I do not think the period is too long. The earliest dates we previously proposed were Oct 17 for nominations and Oct 31 for polling.

“There is no issue, and we should not view this with suspicion or assume it is a strategic move,” he said.

Ab Rauf said the timeframe would allow the EC to complete preparations for the state election.

However, Melaka Pakatan Harapan deputy chairman Khoo Poay Tiong questioned whether the timetable had adequately considered voters’ work commitments and travel plans during the festive period.

He said that Nov 15, a Sunday, would have been a more suitable polling date as Saturday remains a working day for many.

Khoo also expressed concern that voters returning to Melaka for Deepavali on Nov 8 might struggle to make another trip less than a week later to cast their ballots.

“All these factors should be considered, as many people will be focusing on celebrating the festive season.

“Every vote is crucial. I am concerned that voters from the Indian community, especially young people working in other states, may not return to cast their ballots,” he said.

Melaka Perikatan Nasional vice-chairman Michael Gan Peng Lam welcomed the additional preparation time, saying it was a relief that polling would not take place at the end of October.

“The date fixed by the EC gives us some additional time to prepare, and I think that is important, especially given some of the unexpected developments that have taken place recently,” he said.

Gan said the timetable provided a reasonable window for coalitions to organise themselves and strengthen their election preparations.

“At the end of the day, what matters is that we use this time wisely and stay focused on our preparations,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK