Melaka polls see stiff multi-way contests

All 28 constituencies in the Melaka state election will witness at least three-cornered fights as Malaysia's big-three political coalitions face off in the Nov 20 vote.

There are three wards with six-way contests, officials said yesterday, after the close of nominations at 10am.

In what is seen as a harbinger of stiff multi-way fights in the country's general election expected next year, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is contesting on its familiar banner.

Umno had rejected working under the flag of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

PN, Malaysia's second major alliance, consists of two main factions - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The third coalition contesting in all 28 seats is Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is led by federal opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Umno, Bersatu and PAS govern Malaysia together at the federal level, but they failed to unite for the Melaka polls after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ruled out working with Bersatu.

Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said it received 112 nomination papers that qualified to contest in the state polls.

"From the total, 28 nomination papers were from Barisan Nasional, 28 from Perikatan Nasional, 28 from Pakatan Harapan, five from Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) and 22 independents," Datuk Abdul Ghani said at a news conference.

He added that 11 seats will see three-cornered fights, while nine will witness four-cornered contests. Five seats will see five-cornered fights, and another three are six-cornered.

The oldest candidate is 68-year-old Kalsom Nordin from BN and the youngest is 21-year-old Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir from PH.

The polls were called after four Melaka assemblymen, two of them from Umno, abandoned the Umno-led coalition last month, causing its collapse.

The Umno Melaka government itself was formed last year after the collapse of the PH state administration due to the defections of four PH state lawmakers. A lot of bitterness prevails and is expected to be aired during the 13 days of campaigning. The hottest contest will be in the Tanjung Bidara state seat, pitting Umno's Melaka chief Ab Rauf Yusoh against his former protege Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is now with Bersatu.

Datuk Mas Ermieyati is the former Puteri Umno (young women's wing) chief but she defected to Bersatu soon after the 2018 general election.

Within PH, its Democratic Action Party ally is unhappy with Datuk Seri Anwar for putting up two former Umno assemblymen, whose defections caused the Melaka government's collapse, to contest under the PH flag.

Melaka is Malaysia's most historically-rich state. It was once ruled, in turns, by the Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese and British. It was also visited by China's Ming Dynasty admiral Zheng He (Cheng Ho) during his voyages.

Meanwhile, though Malaysia has mostly reopened its economy and people can travel freely within the country, the federal government has banned all political gatherings in Melaka, to prevent a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.