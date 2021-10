Differences have emerged in Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition over a unified logo and a proposal to renew ties with political veteran Mahathir Mohamad.

The tensions are largely between PH's largest component members: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), headed by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, and the Democratic Action Party (DAP), the ethnic Chinese-dominated political entity that currently commands the single largest bloc of elected MPs in the Lower House of the federal Parliament.