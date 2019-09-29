Melaka NGO queries use of recycled Deepavali decorations from S'pore

MELAKA • A Malaysian non-governmental organisation (NGO) has questioned why recycled decorations from Singapore are being used to adorn Melaka's Little India in conjunction with the Deepavali festival next month.

The Melaka Consumer and Environment Association said it had received many calls from locals who had seen decorations in the city's Jalan Bendahara which carry the logos of Singaporean telecommunications firms and government agencies. One of the decorations displayed the logo of the Singapore Tourism Board, along with the words "Happy Deepavali".

The group's education and woman bureau chief Azizah Harun said locals felt insulted that materials which had been discarded by others were being used to decorate Melaka's streets.

"They should look at how Little India in Singapore has been transformed for the Festival of Lights," she said last Friday.

She said that the state could have engaged talented locals to create its own decorative pieces instead, adding that her association had a number of sculptors and artists who could have decorated Little India on a voluntary basis.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew, however, said the Little India managements of Melaka and Singapore had an understanding last year to re-use the decorations so that the Malaysian state could cut back on spending too much on such items.

"The decorations are still usable, and we will still come up with our own decorations," he said.

MORE MONEY FOR CHARITY The decorations are still usable, and we will still come up with our own decorations. MR TEY KOK KIEW, State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman, explaining that the Melaka government was trying to spend less on decorations and more on charitable events.

Mr Tey added that the state government planned to hold more charity events for the festive season and avoid spending huge amounts for decorations like in previous years.

"Anyway, we respect the views of the people and I have asked for the Singaporean logos to be removed from the decorations," he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK